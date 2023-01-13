| Eight Computers Go Missing From Svp National Police Academy In Hyderabad

The incident came to light late and according to the police, the Academy authorities suspect the role of a contract employee hired by a private firm which is into systems maintenance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:49 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Atleast eight computers have been reported missing from the SVP National Police Academy at Rajendranagar.

Officials said over a period of time, the suspect had taken away the computers on the pretext of repair and maintenance, but did not return them. During an internal auditing, the Police Academy authorities learnt about the theft and approached the police.

The Rajendranagar police have booked a case and took up investigation. The CCTV footage was being examined.