Hyderabad: Pedestrian killed in accident at Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died in an accident at Narsingi while crossing the road on Tuesday night.

The man, identified as K Tandon, 36, a construction worker from Chhattisgarh staying at Narsingi, was crossing the road near the Kali Mandir stretch on Langer Houz road when a speeding motorbike hit him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The biker fled the spot and the police are making efforts to nab him with the help of surveillance camera footage.