Hyderabadis with pucca local party, says KTR

KTR said BJP’s confidence in its local leaders was such that to garner a few votes in a ‘galli’ election, it was roping in national leaders

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has become jittery seeing the public support for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and is losing any hope of a victory in the GHMC polls, which is why they are bringing in party heavyweights like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and others to campaign in a mere municipal corporation election, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a road show at Amberpet here, Rao said the Telangana BJP’s confidence in its local leaders was such that to garner a few votes in a ‘galli’ election, it was roping in national leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

“The BJP has lost the elections already,” Rao said, adding that the people were with the ‘pucca local’ party, as they knew that only the local TRS party would stand with them, come what may.

Rao also pointed out that BJP leaders were stooping to a new low every day in their desperate attempts to get a few votes. Dividing and threatening people on the basis of religion and instigating people to break the law was their modus operandi to try to win a seat.

Cautioning the people against falling prey to the communal politics of the BJP, Rao said the ‘Delhi tourists’ would come and go but it would be the TRS that would keep its promises to the people.

Ridiculing the BJP’s Telangana wing for failing miserably to bring any new project for Hyderabad or Telangana even when the BJP-led NDA government was ruling at the Centre, Rao said the saffron party leaders were good only at making false promises and spreading lies and fake news or making atrocious statements like carrying out surgical strikes on Hyderabad, which has been a city that loved peace, remained peaceful without a single incident over the last six years apart from developing on all fronts.

