Hyderabad performs well in City Biodiversity Index 2022

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao released the City Biodiversity Index of Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Standing testimony to the significant improvement of biodiversity in Hyderabad in the last nine years, the city has performed well in the City Biodiversity Index 2022.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao released the City Biodiversity Index of Hyderabad on Tuesday. The index is useful for monitoring, conservation and development of biodiversity in the city. Also called the Singapore Index, the City Biodiversity Index is the only index designed specifically for monitoring and evaluating biodiversity in cities.

Earlier, Hyderabad got its City Biodiversity Index in 2012 and Kolkata created it in 2017. Hyderabad registered itself as the first city to create the Biodiversity Index for the second time.

The index is prepared based on 23 various biodiversity indicators such as ongoing biodiversity conservation efforts in the respective city, support extended by the local government in this direction and measures conceived for enhancement of biodiversity.

A total of 92 marks are allotted for the 23 indicators and Hyderabad secured 57 out of 92 marks in the latest index prepared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In comparison, the city received only 36 out of 92 marks in 2012.

Hyderabad witnessed significant improvement in the Biodiversity Index due to the various green initiatives initiated by the Telangana government namely Haritha Haram, urban parks, rejuvenation of water bodies and forests to name a few.

The MA&UD Minister said the implementation of Haritha Haram was aimed at enhancing biodiversity in all municipalities. To achieve this objective, a green budget has been allocated for various programs such as Pattana Prakruthi Vanalu and Nurseries, which aim to increase the green cover.

“As a result of these extensive efforts, the green cover across the State has increased, leading to an improvement in biodiversity,” he said.

Haritha awards

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said Hyderabad and other towns have received many awards and accolades for their impressive green cover and biodiversity initiatives implemented across the State. He emphasized the importance of continuing these efforts and instructed MA&UD officials to develop a five-year action plan to enhance biodiversity.

He also announced that Haritha Awards would be presented to the best-performing municipality and municipal officers and staff who contribute to increasing green cover.

Hyderabad City Biodiversity Index score:

2022: 57 out of 92

2012: 36 out of 92

– Indicators :

Native Biodiversity:

2022: 27 out of 40

2012: 15 out of 40

Ecosystem Services Provided by Biodiversity:

2022: 7 out of 16 points.

2012: 4 out of 16 points.

Governance and Management of Biodiversity:

2022: 23 out of 36

2012: 17 out of 36

Hyderabad is home to various species:

*Bird: 315

*Butterflies: 141

*Fish: 60

*Mammalian: 58

*Spider: 42

*Reptile: 41

*Odonates: 30

*Amphibian: 16