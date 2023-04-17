Adivasi dream of ‘Mava Nate Mava Raj’ comes true in Telangana, says KTR

31,000 tribals were now able to take part in the administrative process after they were made public representatives by converting 3,416 tribal habitation into gram panchayats, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering in Bakurupalli of Yellareddypet mandal on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said the long standing dream of the adivasi community in the State, ‘Mava Nate Mava Raj’ (my village, my rule), had become a reality in Telangana.

After the formation of a separate State, a number of developmental and welfare schemes were introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the upliftment of adivasis, he said, after inaugurating the Bakurupalli thanda gram panchayat office building in Yellareddypet mandal.

Pointing out that 31,000 tribals were now able to take part in the administrative process after they were made public representatives by converting 3,416 tribal habitation into gram panchayats, the Minister said the Telangana government had also enhanced ST reservation to 10 percent from the earlier six percent.

Promising a comprehensive study on podu and lavani patta lands across the State soon, he said land pattas would be provided to all eligible tribals. The distribution of podu land pattas too would start very soon in the district, he said, adding that the foundation stone for the construction of a ‘Girijana Bhavan’, which would come up on two acres, would be laid very soon.

No country across the world was implementing a scheme like the Rythu Bima scheme. Telangana was the only State that was providing insurance facilities to kin of deceased farmers. So far, a sum of Rs 5,000 crore was given as insurance to family members of about one lakh farmers who died, the Minister said.

The State was also providing pension to beedi workers. Though all these were possible earlier too, why were the previous governments not implementing them in the last 68 years, Rama Rao asked, also pointing out that the Gruhalaxmi scheme which would ensure houses to the homeless poor was another welfare scheme that would help several thousands.

Besides Beerappa Patnalu celebrations in Dumala, the Minister participated in various developmental programmes in Rajannapet, Kistu Naik thanda and Racharla Thimmapur of Yellareddypet amndal.