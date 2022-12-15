Telangana records second highest forest cover increase in India

Updated On - 07:44 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Continuing the trend of setting examples for other States, Telangana has recorded the second highest increase in forest cover in the country. And once again, it is the State government’s flagship green initiative, Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, that helped India’s youngest State achieve this substantial increase.

The State government planted 235.59 crore seedlings till January 2022 against the target of planting 230 crore seedlings under the Haritha Haram programme, which was launched in 2015-16, achieving 102.6 per cent plantations.

According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, Telangana has a forest cover of 21,214 square kilometres. There is an increase of 632 square kilometres between ISFR 2019 and ISFR 2021, which is the second highest increase in forest cover in the country, according to union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who stated this in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Interestingly, BJP-ruled States like Uttar Pradesh (12), Madhya Pradesh (11), Maharashtra (20), Gujarat (69) and Karnataka (155) recorded very less increase in forest cover.

Choubey’s reply came to a question from BRS MP B Parthasaradhi Reddy, who had sought details on the steps taken by the union government to highlight and disseminate the best practices adopted by Telangana to increase the forest cover across the country.

In reply, Choubey said these best practices of any State were highlighted and disseminated across the country through national workshops and regional workshops on afforestation, forest fire management. This apart, distribution of pamphlets and presentations were being done on suitable occasions, besides field visits by officers from other States, he said.

On the timelines set to achieve the targeted 33 per cent forest cover in the country, the Union Minister said there was no timeline set under the National Forest Policy to achieve these targets.

The Ministry was undertaking various afforestation and tree plantation programmes such as National Mission for a Green India (GIM), Nagar Van Yojana, CAMPA etc, he added.

State – ISFR 2019 (Area in sq.km) – ISFR 2021 (Area) – Increase

Andhra Pradesh 29,137 29,784 647

Telangana 20,582 21,214 632

Gujarat 14,857 14,926 69

Karnataka 38,575 38,730 155

Uttar Pradesh 14,806 14,818 12

Madhya Pradesh 77,482 77, 493 11

Maharashtra 50,778 50,798 20

