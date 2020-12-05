Hyderabad: PG medical student found hanging

The student, Jhansi, lived in Prasanth Nagar in the Malkajgiri police station limits and was found hanging in the house on Friday night.

Hyderabad: A postgraduate medical student at Gandhi Hospital was found hanging in a room in Malkajgiri on Friday night.

The student, Jhansi, lived in Prasanth Nagar in the Malkajgiri police station limits and was found hanging in the house on Friday night. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

The police, who suspect she may have died by suicide, are trying to ascertain the reasons. A case has been registered.

