Hyderabad: PhD awarded to MLRIT faculty Y Raghunatha Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Y Raghunatha Rao, Assistant Professor of English in the Department of Humanities & Sciences (H&S), Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), has been awarded Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.

Raghunath Rao has successfully completed his research work under the supervision of Dr. Parvathi.V, Professor of English, JNTUH College of Engineering, Hyderabad, and the topic of research was ‘Images of Contemporary India in the Select Fiction of Upamanyu Chatterjee and Amitav Ghosh”.