Hyderabad: Philately scholarship; Rs 6,000 aid for students with stamp collecting hobby

Reinforcing the efforts towards increasing the reach of Philately, the Department of Posts has introduced a philately scholarship scheme Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojana, for generating interest regarding Philately among students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: The Postal Department of Telangana is inviting applications for the scholarship Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojana for the year 2024-25 from the students of class VI to IX from a recognized school in Telangana. Students with good academic record and pursuing philately as a hobby are eligible for the scholarship.

Reinforcing the efforts towards increasing the reach of Philately, the Department of Posts has introduced a philately scholarship scheme Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojana (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude & Research in Stamps as a Hobby) for generating interest regarding Philately amongst students. The scholarship is Rs. 6,000 and will be paid at Rs. 1,500/- on quarterly basis for 10 students in each class for one year.

Interested students may submit their application in the prescribed format to Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Secunderabad Division, Hyderabad-500 080 under the jurisdiction of Secunderabad Postal Division by September 13. Detailed guidelines and application form are available at www.indiapost.gov.in .