Hyderabad basks in sunny afternoon, evening showers likely to return

Despite the morning sunshine bringing cheer to Hyderabad’s residents, the city braces for more evening showers and thunderstorms in the coming days, keeping umbrellas and rain gear close at hand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 02:39 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents welcomed bright sunshine on Saturday morning after the city was soaked by heavy rain on Friday evening.

For Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to all zones of Hyderabad, cautioning residents about potential thunderstorms and strong winds.

By the afternoon, most parts of the city experienced clear skies with temperatures hovering between 30 and 32 degree Celsius. However, the sunshine may be short-lived, as weather experts have forecast brief spells of rain later in the evening. Further, weather experts predict a similar trend for the coming days, with short spells of rain expected this evening. The day temperatures are going to range between 28 and 30 degree C, till September 9.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, indicating moderate downpours until September 9. Today, isolated areas in districts like Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem Warangal, and Hanamkonda are expected to receive heavy rain. For Saturday, similar conditions are likely to persist in these districts, with the yellow alert extended to Khammam and Mahabubabad.