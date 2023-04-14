| Hyderabad Photo Exhibition On Life Of Lady Tarzan Of Jharkhand To Be Held From June 23 To 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Vajranabh Natraj Maharshi’s forthcoming exhibition based on the life of Indian environmental activist Padma Shri Jamuna Tudu called as ‘Lady Tarzan’of Jharkhand, will be held soon.

The official poster was launched here by the Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy.

Jamuna Tudu, sister of President, Droupadi Murmu, along with five other women started a mission 15 years ago to prevent illegal felling of trees near her village Chakulia. This later expanded into an organisation with 3,000 people.

Called ‘Lady Tarzan’ for taking on the timber mafia and Naxals in Jharkhand, she is also the founder of “Van Suraksha Samiti” which prevent illegal felling of trees near her village in Jharkhand. She was able to save 50 hectares of forest.

The photo exhibition will be held from June 23 to 29 in association with Dhanvika Talkies.

