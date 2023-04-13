Rozgar Mela: Kishan Reddy hands over appointment letters to new recruits

A total of 252 recruits of various government departments, including the Indian Railway, received their appointment letters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

(Photo: twitter/kishanreddybjp)

Hyderabad: A total of 252 recruits of various government departments, including the Indian Railway, received their appointment letters at the hands of union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy at Rail Kalarang here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually distributed appointment letters to more than 71,000 newly inducted recruits at the national level through video conference across 45 locations including Secunderabad.

Prime Minister encouraged the new recruits to continue their learning process and said the result of learning something new is reflected in both work and personality.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy informed that of the recruits, 200 have been appointed in the Indian Railway, while the rest were appointed in other sectors.

