Hyderabad: PJTSAU to conduct spot admissions on Sep 2

Candidates who qualified in the TG EAPCET 2024 with MPC stream or passed intermediate or equivalent courses are eligible to attend the counselling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 06:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Thursday announced spot admissions to BTech Agricultural Engineering and Food Technology programmes.

Admissions will be conducted at the university examination centre on September 2 at 10.30 am and candidates who qualified in the TG EAPCET 2024 with MPC stream or passed intermediate or equivalent courses are eligible to attend the counselling.

For more details, visit the website https://www.pjtsau.edu.in/.