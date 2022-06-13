Hyderabad: Plastic warehouse gutted in fire in Bahadurpura

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:01 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a plastic warehouse in an industrial area in Bahadurpura on the city outskirts on Monday. No casualties were reported.

Police suspect a short circuit led to the fire. The plastic unit was located near a residential area with locals noticing the fire and alerting the fire department.

Fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately. The total worth of the damaged property was yet to be estimated, officials said.

