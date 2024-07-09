Hyderabad: PLH foundation helps 9-year-old girl undergo complex ‘Fontan’ procedure

Fontan procedure is done for patients born with one working heart ventricle and the surgery improves blood circulation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 05:37 PM

Hyderabad: City-based voluntary organization Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) has facilitated a 9-year-old girl Sania to undergo a procedure for her congenital heart ailment by raising funds to the tune of Rs 12 lakh through crowd funding.

About two months ago, when the girl, a resident of Kunrool district, started becoming weak and blue, her father, a stone worker and mother, a housewife, brought her to Hyderabad where doctors advised that Sania has to undergo a redo of a complex Fontan procedure.

Fontan procedure is done for patients born with one working heart ventricle and the surgery improves blood circulation. With the family struggling to raise funds, the PLHF through crowd funding and a generous donation from a donor Sanjana, managed to fund the entire cost of the surgery.

The complex surgery was performed at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Banjara Hills. After her recovery, Sania returned home and started attending school regularly, a press release said.