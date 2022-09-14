Hyderabad: POCSO case registered against AP policeman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A POCSO case was registered by the Banjara Hills police against a police constable working in AP for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The policeman Maheshwar Reddy, a resident of Vijaywada and working in the same city visited the house of the victim who stays in Banjara Hills.

“The mother of the victim was known to him and during his visits he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. On a complaint from the victim’s family, a case is booked,” the Banjara Hills police said.

A team will be sent to AP to arrest the constable.