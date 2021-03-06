Platform tickets get costly in Vijayawada division

Meanwhile, platform ticket prices will continue to be Rs 10 at all stations falling under the category of NSG – 6.

By | Published: 1:31 pm

Amaravati: Starting Saturday, platform ticket prices have risen up to Rs 30 at most of the railways stations categorised as non-suburban group (NSG) in South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s Vijayawada division.

“The revised platform ticket fare at all major railway stations (non-suburban group NSG 1 to 3) will be Rs 30,” said a railway zone official.

As many as 10 railway stations fall under this category and will charge Rs 30 per platform ticket: Vijayawada, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Samarlakota, Kakinada Town and Bhimavaram Town.

Likewise, 32 more stations, falling under the category of NSG 4 and 5 will charge Rs 20 per platform ticket.

The 10 stations falling under NSG – 4 include Chirala, Tadepelligudem, Nidadavolu, Kakinada Port, Annavaram, Tuni, Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Junction, Narsapuram and Gudivada.

Similarly, 22 stations falling under NSG – 5 category include Vedayapalem, Bitragunta, Kavali, Singarayakonda, Bapatla, Nidubrolu, Nuziveedu, Powerpet, Kovvur, Godavari, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Pithapuram, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Tanuku, Veeravasaram, Palakollu, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Pedana and Machilipatnam.

Meanwhile, platform ticket prices will continue to be Rs 10 at all stations falling under the category of NSG – 6.

“This enhancement of platform ticket fare will be effective till the running of fully reserved specials and or up till the resumption of unreserved systems at the stations,” said the official.

According to the railway zone officials, platform ticket prices have been raised keeping in view the pandemic situation and restoration of additional train services.

“This is a temporary measure to assist needy passengers at stations and regulate congestion at railway stations. Passengers are hereby requested to note that the sale of platform tickets is only to assist elderly travellers and passengers requiring assistance,” the official added.

The hike is also aimed at ensuring decongestion and preventing overcrowding in view of the social distancing norms to be followed as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).