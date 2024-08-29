Hyderabad: Police apprehend two juveniles for house burglary

Two juveniles who were allegedly involved in a house burglary were apprehended by the Rajendranagar police on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 10:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two juveniles who were allegedly involved in a house burglary were apprehended by the Rajendranagar police on Thursday.

On August 19, the duo along with Syed Khaja Ali, (23) of Shaheennagar, managed to break into a house at Rajendranagar, the police said.

The trio then went on to steal gold and silver ornaments and Rs. 2.40 lakh worth of cash from the house.

The police caught the juveniles while Syed Khaja managed to give police a slip. Special teams have been formed to nab him.