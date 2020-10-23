Hyderabad: Police arrest suspect in sexual assault case

The woman had worked at the consultancy of accused where she was sexually assaulted and threatened

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Friday arrested Rajasreekar Reddy alias Rajashekhar alias Dollar Bhai, the prime suspect in the case wherein a woman was allegedly sexually exploited by 143 men in Punjagutta.

The woman had worked at his consultancy where she was sexually assaulted and threatened, police said. Rajasreekar, who also ran a job consultancy in the city, was grilled by the Special Investigation Team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police and his statement was recorded.

Police said Rajasreekar Reddy, a native of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, used to run a job consultancy before moving into the business of making lockets in the shape of dollars, idols of Gods and other religious items and selling them to pooja stores at temples. After fraudulently changing his name on the Aaadhar card, he floated a travel consultancy at Somajiguda offering holiday packages. It was there that the woman worked for him and was allegedly sexually exploited by him.

“He threatened to kill her family members if she revealed it to anyone. Apart from inducing her to register a NGO to get funds, he also made extorting calls to many people,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint CP, CCS.

In anticipation of the police complaint against him, he induced the victim to lodge a complaint at Punjagutta stating that she was tormented by several persons. The woman had later appeared before the press saying that many of the persons she had named in the complaint were actually not involved and that Reddy had forced her to name them so that he could extort money from them.

Reddy was arrested from Goa and brought to the city on Friday, where he was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

