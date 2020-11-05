Hyderabad Police arrest two burglars

Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team caught the duo – Nenavath Vinod Kumar (25), a car driver and Katravath Rajesh (25), a painter who were involved in eight cases registered at Meerpet, Charminar, Balapur

By | Published: 2:13 pm

Hyderabad: Two members of a gang of burglars involved in eight property offences in Hyderabad and Rachakonda were caught by the Hyderabad police on Thursday. The police recovered 35 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs. 1.25 lakh cash from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team caught the duo – Nenavath Vinod Kumar (25), a car driver and Katravath Rajesh (25), a painter who were involved in eight cases registered at Meerpet, Charminar, Balapur, L. B Nagar and Adibatla police station limits. One of their associates Shakeel of Moghalpura is absconding.

“Nenavath Vinod Kumar dropped out of B. Tech course in 2012 and since then has been committing property offences along with his associates. He was previously detained under PD Act by the Hyderabad police twice, however he failed to mend his ways,” said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad.

Efforts are on to nab Shakeel who is absconding.