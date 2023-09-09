Hyderabad Police arrests conman at Shahinayathgunj

Pradeep Jain Dangur (46) gained some knowledge on Ayurveda and general medicine while working under Ayurveda practitioners.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested a conman who claimed to be a doctor and cheated people by setting up a clinic at Shahinayathgunj. The police seized fake certificates and medicines from him.

Pradeep Jain Dangur (46) gained some knowledge on Ayurveda and general medicine while working under Ayurveda practitioners. In the year 1999, he procured fake D.A.M.S, M.D (A)certificates through an agent Ritu Raj of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for Rs. 40,000.

“After obtaining the certificates he started a clinic ‘Sri Naman Clinic’ at Jinshi Chowarah, Jummerat Bazar and displayed a board of Dr. Pradeep Jain, B.A.M.S, MD, General Physician and posing as Doctor,” said Inspector Task Force (central) B Raju Naik, who caught him. “Pradeep was giving Ayurvedic, allopathic and other medicines. He collected huge money from patients and cheated them,” he said.

The suspect along with property handed over to Shahinayathgunj police station for further action.

