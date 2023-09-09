NEP denying higher education opportunities to marginalised, says SFI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Sangareddy: Student Federation of India (SFI) national president VP Sanu said the BJP-led Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP-2020) was denying higher education opportunities to Dalits, Adivasis and other backward classes in the country.

Speaking to the media during the SFI Plenary in Sangareddy on Saturday, he said not many students from these sections could reach higher educational institutions post-implementation of NEP-2020.

Talking about the ABVP attack on SFI leaders in Sangareddy, Sanu said it was not an isolated incident. SFI activists were attacked in Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar ahead of their plenary, he said, adding that the ABVP was following the footsteps of the BJP, which was also trying to polarise people by creating communal hatred.

Citing the incidents of Manipur, Haryana, Maharashtra and other states, he said the BJP would make a similar attempt in Telangana as well to gain politically.

Accusing the BJP of changing the identity of India after they came to power, Sanu said they were now trying to change the name of the country just because the Opposition parties had formed an alliance with the name I.N.D.I.A..