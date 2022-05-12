Hyderabad Police conduct classes on road safety to reduce accidents

Hyderabad: Aiming to curtail accidents involving school buses and enhance safety of students, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have started orientation classes on road safety for school bus drivers.

Traffic police officials will take classes for drivers during which they will be told about various safety measures to be adopted. The programme was initiated following a few accidents involving school buses across the city in the last few years.

“We approached the school managements and asked them to send drivers for the orientation programme. The aim is to see they are well aware of the Motor Vehicle Act and road safety measures,” DCP (Traffic) N Prakash Reddy said.

The classes are being held now since schools are closed for summer. “Drivers are being told about the consequences of drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, and violations of other MV Act rules. Child safety measures during the journey including boarding and de-boarding of the buses are also being dealt with,” he said.

Drivers are also being told to ensure fitness of their vehicles during the classes at the Traffic Training Institute at Goshamahal and Begumpet.

