Hyderabad: Police create green channel to transport live organs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:56 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police in coordination with the Cyberabad Traffic Police provided a green channel to an ambulance carrying live organs from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

The 36.8 kilometres distance between the Airport and KIMS Hospital was covered in 24 minutes. The ambulance carrying the lungs started from the airport at 10.34 am and reached KIMS Hospital at 10.58 am.

The efforts of the Traffic police were appreciated by the hospital management.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .