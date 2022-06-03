| Hyderabad Police Emerge Champions In Say No To Drugs Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:16 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad Police team receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Riding on a 26-ball 67-run knock from B Sunil Kumar and a three-wicket haul by Ashwaq, Hyderabad Police crushed Doctors by 39 runs to lift the Say No To Drugs Telangana Formation Day Cricket Tournament, conducted on the occasion of the State formation day, at the LB Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Hyderabad Police posted 87/4 in stipulated eight overs. Sunil hit three boundaries and six over it in his 26-ball essay. Later, Doctors managed 48/6 with Ashwaq (3/13) and R Shiva (2/15) bowling well.

Later, Home Minister Md Mohamood Ali presented the trophy to winners.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad Police 87/4 in 8 overs (B Sunil Kumar 67; Krishna 2/24) bt Doctors 48/6 in 8 overs (Yash 20; Ashwaq 3/13, R Shiva 2/15).

