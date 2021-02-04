Hyderabad Police, HCSC partners with WNS to educate children on ‘Cybersafety’

As part of Cyber Security Forum of HCSC, the programme aims to promote awareness of mobile and internet usage and also following the safety precautions

Hyderabad: To create awareness on internet usage for children, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad City Police in association with WNS have launched a programme here on Thursday.

As part of Cyber Security Forum of HCSC, the programme aims to promote awareness of mobile and internet usage and also following the safety precautions. Given the immense increase of internet usage among children and also to attend classes online, the potential risks of many unwanted activities have also gone up.

The WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), the CSR arm of WNS, has partnered with the HCSC and Hyderabad City Police to empower children with knowledge on relevant topics around cybersafety and digital education through its CyberSmart platform.

In the first phase, HCSC will introduce the Cyber Smart portal in 100 private and public schools in and around Hyderabad. In subsequent phase, more schools will be involved with the intent of spreading awareness around cybersafety, especially among children. The portal will be open for access to students, teachers, parents and volunteers and the content is gamified to keep students engaged and make it easy for them to learn, a press release said.

Speaking at the launch of the program, Shikha Goel, Addl Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad and also HCSC treasurer, stressed upon the need for creating awareness among students, teachers and parents and also the need for taking safety precautions while browsing the net. She said this program will aid in prevention of cyber bulling, cyber stalking, financial frauds etc.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, who launched the program, felt the collaboration between city police, HCSC, WNS and academic institutions will go a long way in the cyber grooming of target audience.

Avinash Mohanty, DCP, Detective Department and convener Cyber Security Forum, HCSC, Dr. P.Prasanthi, secretary general, HCSC, Shamini Mrugesh, honorary chief mentor, WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), and others participated in the launch programme.

