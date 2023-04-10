Hyderabad Police, HCSC to hold ‘HACK Summit’ on April 12

Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the Hyderabad City Security Council, are hosting an annual cyber security knowledge summit

Hyderabad: Every day, scores of citizens fall prey to cyber-crimes. From data theft and blackmailing to hacking bank servers and looting money, cyber scamsters use any and every online means to their benefit.

That said, while the authorities work to curb the menace, it is also vital that individuals and businesses be armed with knowledge and tools to prevent cyber-crimes.

With the aim to achieve the same, Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), are hosting an annual cyber security knowledge summit.

Called the HACK Summit 2023, the event aims to empower citizens and businesses against cyber-crimes and will have cyber security experts, government officials, and industry leaders discuss strategies and ways to address the issue.

It will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, April 12, at Taj Deccan in Banjara Hills. The HCSC announced IT Minister KT Rama Rao as the chief guest at the event.

Sanjay Sahay, Ex-IPS and founder-director of TechConPro Pvt. Ltd., is the keynote speaker, and Badminton player Jwala Gutta and director SS Rajamouli will participate in a fireside chat at the event.

HCSC is a not-for-profit organisation that brings government agencies, citizens, and other establishments to promote safety in Hyderabad.

