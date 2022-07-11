| Hyderabad Police Officer Held On Rape And Kidnap Charges Heres What We Know So Far

Hyderabad police officer held on rape and kidnap charges: Here’s what we know so far

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:21 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: An Inspector of police working in Marredpally station, K.Nageshwar Rao, booked for kidnapping and raping a married woman was taken into custody by a special team of Rachakonda Police on Sunday late night. He was suspended pending enquiry earlier.

He faces charges under sections 452 (House trespass), 376 (2) (Rape by a police officer), 307 (Attempt to Murder), 448 (Punishment for house trespass), 365 (Kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 30 of the Arms Act at the Vanasthalipuram police station.

Modus operandi:

The Inspector allegedly tracked the victim’s husband using mobile signal tower location details which he allegedly obtained from mobile service providers. Using these details, he found out that the victim’s husband was out of town and then trespassed into their home and allegedly raped her.

What are the punishments for the the charges, if proved:

*Rape: Rigorous Imprisonment for 10 years to Imprisonment for Life and Fine.

* House trespass: Term which may extend to seven years and fine.

*Attempt to murder: Term which may extend to ten years, and fine.

* Kidnap: Term which may extend to seven years, and fine.

What the department could do:

*If charges are proved, he may be dismissed from service for his Moral turpitude behavior meaning wicked, deviant, immoral and unethical in nature.

“Dismissal from service can be done with immediate effect if his act is proved amounting to moral turpitude in a disciplined force,” says a senior police official.

What the victim said:

According to the 32-year-old victim, in 2018 a case was registered against her husband by the Hyderabad Task Force and it was investigated by Nageshwar Rao. Later, her husband was hired by Rao at his farmhouse as a monthly paid employee till February 2021.

One day while her husband was working at Rao’s farmhouse on the city outskirts, she was forcibly brought to his agricultural land without the knowledge of her husband. When she informed her husband, he immediately called Nageshwar Rao over the phone and warned him not to disturb his family, failing which the Inspector’s wife would be informed.

“Rao then requested to let go off the matter. Later one Inspector, one SI and constables came to my house in Vanasthalipuram and took my husband to the Task Force office,” she alleged.

They took pictures and videos of her husband forcibly placing marijuana sachets in his hands and threatened to register a false case, if he tried to inform to Rao’s family members about his sexual advances towards his wife, the victim told the police.

Later on July 6, Rao allegedly made a WhatsApp call and asked her to fulfill his sexual desires and abused her. She immediately informed her husband, who then started to Hyderabad from their native place.

Last Thursday around 10pm, Rao allegedly trespassed into the complainant’s house at Vanasthalipuram and beat her, confined and raped her.

By that time, her husband reached there and beat the Inspector with a stick. Rao then threatened the couple with his service revolver and beat her husband on the head with the revolver.

He also threatened the couple to leave Hyderabad, saying or else he would book a brothel case against them. Rao then took the couple in his vehicle towards Ibrahimpatnam, but on the way, they met with an accident near Ibrahimpatnam lake in the early hours of Friday. A case in this regard was registered at the Ibrahimpatnam police station.

The couple however escaped from there and approached the Vanasthalipuram police.