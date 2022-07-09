Rape charges against Marredpally Inspector: Here’s the police version of what happened

Hyderabad: A case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder and kidnap under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Arms Act was booked against Marredpally inspector K.Nageshwar Rao at the Vanasthalipuram police station, where he is alleged to have raped the wife of a suspect who was arrested by him in the past.

According to the 32-year-old victim, in 2018 a case was registered against her husband by the Hyderabad Task Force and the case was investigated by Nageshwar Rao. Later, her husband was hired by Rao at his farmhouse as a monthly paid employee till February 2021.

One day while her husband was working at Rao’s farmhouse on the city outskirts, she was forcibly brought to his agricultural land without the knowledge of her husband. When she informed her husband, he immediately called Nageshwar Rao over the phone and warned him not to disturb his family, failing which the Inspector’s wife would be informed.

“Rao then requested to let off the matter. Later one Inspector, one SI and constables came to my house in Vanasthalipuram and took my husband to the Task Force office,” she alleged.

They took pictures and videos of her husband forcibly placing marijuana sachets in his hands and threatened to register a false case, if he tried to inform to Rao’s family members about his sexual advances towards his wife, the victim told the police.

Later on July 6, Rao allegedly made a WhatsApp and asked her her to fulfil his sexual desires and abused her. She immediately informed her husband, who then started to Hyderabad from their native place.

On Thursday around 10pm, Rao allegedly trespassed into the complainant’s house at Vanasthalipuram and beat her, confined and raped her.

By that time, her husband reached there and beat the Inspector with a stick. Rao then threatened the couple with his service revolver and beat her husband on the head with the revolver.

He also threatened the couple to leave Hyderabad, saying or else he would book a brothel case against them. Rao then took the couple in his vehicle towards Ibrahimpatnam, but on the way, they met with an accident near the Ibrahimpatnam lake in the early hours of Friday. A case in this regard was registered at the Ibrahimpatnam police station.

The couple however escaped from there and approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The case is under investigation with a special team formed to arrest the absconding Inspector.

