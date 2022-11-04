High drama as wife catches cop with another woman in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: High drama prevailed on Thursday night, when a city police inspector was caught red-handed by his wife when he allegedly was with another woman in a car at Vanasthalipuram. The police who reached the spot following information provided by the wife, were reportedly abused and attacked by the inspector.

The inspector, identified as Raju, working at the South Zone Police Control Room reportedly accompanied by the woman drove in a car into the interior area of Sagar Complex at Vanasthalipuram. His wife, who has been suspecting him of having an extra-marital relation, tailed and caught them.

On being informed, the Vanasthalipuram police came to the spot and tried to take the inspector into custody, which he resisted and attacked the policemen injuring a constable Ramakrishna and a home guard, Nagarjuna Naidu.

More policemen reached the place and overpowered the inspector who was then taken to Vanasthalipuram police station. A case has been booked on the inspector for obstruction of duties, abusing and attacking the cops on duty.