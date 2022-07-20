Inspector held for rape: Police begin scene reconstruction at Ibrahimpatnam Lake

Wed - 20 July 22

File Photo of suspended Inspector K Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday took suspended Inspector K Nageshwar Rao for a scene reconstruction to the Ibrahimpatnam Lake.

Rao was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on charges of sexually assaulting a woman at gun point after trespassing into her house and later kidnapping the victim and her husband in a car and taking them to Ibrahimpatnam. At Ibrahimpatnam, the car met with an accident, following which the couple managed to escape from the spot and reached Vanasthalipuram. The victim’s husband had told the police that he took the Inspector’s mobile phones and threw them in the lake while escaping from the spot.

The suspended Inspector is now in the custody of Vanasthalipuram police after the court granted his five day custody for further investigation. Another case was registered against the Inspector at the Ibrahimpatnam police station in connection with the road accident.