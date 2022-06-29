Hyderabad police on alert following Udaipur beheading incident

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are on alert following an incident of alleged beheading of a tailor in Udaipur of Rajasthan on Tuesday evening. The victim was allegedly beheaded for supporting the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, on social media.

Senior officials of the Hyderabad police are closely monitoring the developments in the city following the incident.

“Police pickets were posted at all sensitive places following the incident there. Senior police officials were at their offices till late in the night and monitored the situation. Everything is peaceful in the city, these are only precautionary measures,” said a senior police official.

It is learnt, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the police in all the States to be vigilant as some elements could use the incident to flare up communal violence. Security of a few leaders was also reviewed by the police higher ups.

Also, the Telangana police are on alert following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on July 2 and 3 to attend party related programs. He will be addressing a rally at Parade Grounds.