Hyderabad: Policeman killed in road accident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve constable died in a road accident at Raidurgam on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Mudavath Gopal (34), a resident of Vikarabad, was going on a motorcycle when he slipped and fell off the bike near the Leather Factory at Raidurgam.

“He came under the rear wheel of an RTC bus coming from behind. He died on the spot,” Raidurgam police said, adding that the bus driver was taken into custody.

The body was shifted to the OGH mortuary and later handed over to the family.

