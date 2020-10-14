Hyderabad: Portion of road caves in at Katora Houz

According to the police, nearly a dozen vehicles were damaged after a portion of the road abutting the Katora Houz caved in during the heavy downpour.

By | City Bureau | Published: 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: The portion of a road abutting the Katora Houz near Golconda caved in late on Tuesday night, damaging several vehicles.

According to reports, local residents had parked their cars and auto-rickshaws on the road passing by the Katora Houz. At least 10 vehicles were badly damaged in the incident.

The vehicle owners are trying to clear the mud and pull their vehicles out with the help of cranes.

