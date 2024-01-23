Hyderabad Postal Region to host Regional Postal Pension Adalat on March 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 04:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Regional Postal Pension Adalat of Hyderabad Postal Region is being held at the office of the Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region, on March 20 at 11 am through video conference.

The link or joining the video call link is is https://meet.google.com/joa-wibn- and the last date for receipt of complaints / grievances is March 1.

Grievances pertaining to Hyderabad Region regarding pension matters can be sent either by post addressed to “The Asst. Accounts Officer (Accts), O/o the Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region, Hyderabad-1, Telangana Circle Dak Sadan, 5th floor, Abids, Hyderabad – 500 001”, or by e-mail to aoifaapnr@gmail.com on or before March 1.

The letters and envelopes should be super scribed with the words “Postal Pension Adalat of Head Quarters Region”. The grievances received thereafter may not be entertained, a press release issued on Tuesday said.