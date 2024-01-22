Flu diagnosis turning tricky in Hyderabad: Doctors

With symptoms of common flu and Covid due to the new JN.1 variant similar, the diagnosis of the exact cause of the ailment has become tricky and a challenge in Hyderabad, said senior doctors

Hyderabad: Chilly overcast weather conditions accompanied with early morning fog have continued to cause a surge in upper and lower respiratory infections in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. With symptoms of common flu and Covid due to the new JN.1 variant similar, the diagnosis of the exact cause of the ailment has become tricky and a challenge in Hyderabad, senior doctors said.

General physicians in government and private healthcare facilities in Hyderabad are reporting a surge in upper and lower respiratory tract infections of bacterial and viral origin. The outpatient facilities in government hospitals, nursing homes and clinics are receiving a large number of walk-in patients with dry cough, body pains and fevers, which are flu-like symptoms that are seen even in Covid patients.

“We are witnessing upper and lower respiratory tract infections where the patients are resistant to treatment. Earlier, such patients used to recover in three days but these days it’s taking a bit longer. It’s tricky to differentiate between viral and bacterial infection. Those who are starting the treatment early are recovering faster than those who are delaying treatment. All in all, a tricky period for patients and caregivers,” sums up allergy specialist and founder of Integrated Allergy Standards of India Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar.

If symptoms continue to persist despite treatment, then physicians must treat such ailments as viral in origin. Such patients must undergo a Covid test and from then on, they must be put under isolation and treatment. Almost all patients, whether due to bacterial and viral infections, are recovering. However, due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, such cases have gone up, doctors said.

There is a large section of population which is asymptomatic too and all positive infections are recovering in four to five days. “There are clear indications that viral fevers have surged in the last fortnight and there is a rise in chest infections too, apart from Covid positive cases. However, all our patients are recovering normally. I personally feel that it’s better to avoid getting in contact with inclement weather conditions,” says Chest Hospital Superintendent Dr Mahaboob Khan.

Chicken pox is in the air

Like it happens every year around this time, chicken pox is in the air during this part of the year and people, especially children, should be cautious. Once infected, children may or may not have fever but they start developing pimple-like lesions on the body, especially face and back, which later spread to the rest of the body.

These pimples or papules slowly become blisters and then they scab and dry out. So, over the next 4 to 5 days, new lesions keep appearing and this whole process may take-up to one-week. The child is infected two-days before the onset of this rash till the lesions dry-out completely. Chicken pox can even infect children who are vaccinated but such children will only mild infection. Chicken can get complicated as it could lead to pneumonia and brain infection.

It is better for children to get vaccinated for chicken pox at 15 months of birth and the second dose after 3 to 6 months after the first dose. In older people, especially beyond 12 years and infants, risk of complications is much more.

Treatment for chicken pox is completely symptomatic. For fever, paracetamol can be administered along with soothing baths to help child with itching and lotions for itching. Administering Aspirin should be avoided at any cost, says Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, Developmental Paediatrician, Hyderabad.