Hyderabad: Premier of The Flash hosted as a treat to DC fans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: An exclusive fan-first premier was hosted by Comic Con India and Warner Bros. India to bring a treat for all DC fans. Apart from Hyderabad, the premier was hosted ten days before the official worldwide release of The Flash in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Delhi.

There was a special contest to select a few lucky fans who would get the opportunity to watch the movie. The exclusive screening contest was a quiz to find the true fans by asking them Flash-specific questions.

“We received thousands of entries from exhilarated DC fans to be a part of this exclusive special premiere from across the five cities as well as cosplayers. Our community deeply loves this character, especially the storyline that this film follows,” said Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India.

This event united some of the biggest communities of superhero genre enthusiasts, cosplayers, and DC fans from all over the nation. Some of the popular attendees included Zerxes Wadia, Ayesha Adlakha, Alok Sharma, and others.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will release across Indian theatres on June 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.