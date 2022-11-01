Satoru, Eren, Denji, Nezuko – who else would you love to pose with at Comic Con India 2022-23?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:38 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Anime has become the new melting pot of Gen Z and millennials today. The popularity of this hitherto niche entertainment industry from Japan is such that you might be judged if the names Naruto, Goku, Levi Ackerman, Light Yagami, or JoJo don’t ring a bell! The industry enjoys a supremely loyal fanbase besides the mainstream DC-Marvel fandom, and has its own army of super characters who dabble in multiple genres of highly addictive comic content.

With the craze of anime going off the charts, Comic Con India 2022-23 is going to be the next nerd-haven for all things comic, manga, and anime! As Comic Con India – Bengaluru inches closer with November 19 and 20 as the dates, let’s start the countdown with the top 4 anime characters everyone is talking about right now:

Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo comes from a popular 2018 dark fantasy anime and manga series by Gege Akutami named Jujutsu Kaisen. The story shows how a boy swallows a cursed talisman – a demon’s finger – and becomes cursed himself. Satoru Gojo plays as a teacher in the series and is regarded as one of the most powerful, loved and appreciated characters therein.

Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager comes from the well-known series – Attack on Titan by Isayama Hajime. The story revolves in a world where humanity is forced to live in cities surrounded by three massive walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids known as Titans. The story follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother.

Denji

Denji is the main protagonist of the ‘Chainsaw Man’ manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. As a young boy, he inherits his father’s debts from the Yakuza. After meeting Pochita, he becomes a Devil Hunter for the Yakuza in an attempt to clear his debt. A teenage boy with blond and scruffy hair, he has yellow-brown eyes and bags beneath them, giving him a dazed and tired appearance.

Nezuko Kamado

She is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s deuteragonist. Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, she is a demon and Tanjiro Kamado’s younger sister, as well as one of the two remaining members of the Kamado family. She is a young girl with fair skin, visibly large, prominent fangs, and sharp, stiletto nails. Her hair is long, wavy, and black. Her eyes are soft-looking, pale pink, slanted downward toward the sides of her face, and framed by notably long eyelashes.