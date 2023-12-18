Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu to take part in golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust

The golden jubilee celebrations of the educational trust will also include a special ceremony honoring its Founder Chairman, M.N. Raju and other key contributors
Hyderabad: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust to be held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Wednesday, December 20.
The golden jubilee celebrations of the educational trust will also include a special ceremony honoring its Founder Chairman, M.N. Raju and other key contributors including achievers who have played an important role shaping the organization’s legacy, a press release said.
Students and their parents, employees and their families, representatives from other educational Institutions, Government officials, community leaders and well-wishers will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations.