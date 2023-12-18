| Hyderabad President Droupadi Murmu To Take Part In Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Mnr Educational Trust

The golden jubilee celebrations of the educational trust will also include a special ceremony honoring its Founder Chairman, M.N. Raju and other key contributors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust to be held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Wednesday, December 20.

Students and their parents, employees and their families, representatives from other educational Institutions, Government officials, community leaders and well-wishers will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations.