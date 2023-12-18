President Murmu reaches Hyderabad for five-day Southern Sojourn

The President was accorded a grand welcome at the Begumpet Airport in the evening by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Seethakka and D Sridhar Babu and senior officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Monday as part of the President’s annual southern sojourn.

The President was accorded a grand welcome at the Begumpet Airport in the evening by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Seethakka and D Sridhar Babu and senior officials.

The President will stay at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Bolaram in Secunderabad for five days. During her stay, she will attend various events including the launching of the grand finale of the year-long centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Begumpet on Tuesday. The President will visit Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district on December 20 and interact with the weavers. She will also attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Education Trust the same day.

On December 21, the President will inaugurate a century-old stone-well situated inside the RP Nilayam. She will host an ‘At Home’ at the Rashtrapati Nilayam for dignitaries, including leading citizens of the State and academics, on December 22.

The city police have imposed traffic restrictions in some parts of the city in view of the President’s visit.