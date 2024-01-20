Hyderabad: Probe underway into death of IT firm CEO at Ramoji Film City

Police were scanning video footage of the incident and were trying to ascertain if negligence by the event management team led to the tragedy

Hyderabad: A probe is underway by the Telangana police into alleged negligence and lack of safety precautions that led to death of a CEO of a software company and critical injuries to company president during the firm’s silver jubilee celebrations at Ramoji Film City on January 18 night.

Inspector of police A. Manmohan said investigations were on into the incident based on a complaint by the company. Sanjay Shah (56), the Chief Executive Officer of Vistex Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd, lost his life while president Raju Datla (52) was injured in the accident.

Police were scanning video footage of the incident and were trying to ascertain if negligence by the event management team led to the tragedy. According to a complaint filed by an official of the Vistex, the event management team did not take safety precautions. Even the ambulance was not available and both Shah and Datla had to be taken to hospital in a car, the complainant said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Abdullapurmet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The case under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent act with respect to machinery) r/w, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the Ramoji Film City and event management authorities.

According to police, the duo was inside a makeshift cage for a stunt as part of the celebrations. When the cage was being lowered from a height of about 20 feet to kickstart the celebrations, one of the ropes snapped and both fell on the ground. Sub- inspector of police D. Karunakar Reddy said the detached structure which had iron base and wooden fencing plunged more than 15 feet and landed on the concrete dais, causing grievous injuries to both. They were rushed to a hospital, where Shah succumbed in the wee hours of Friday while undergoing treatment. His colleague remained in critical condition.

The tragic incident shocked about 700 participants in the celebrations at LimeLight Garden at Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Vistex, a US-based firm, had arranged accommodations for its staff at Ramoji Film City and had planned a two-day celebrations with the inaugural on Thursday night Since the celebrations were video recorded, police were scanning the footage as part of the probe. Police were looking into the complaints that the event management company did not take safety precautions. Vistex, which specialises in revenue management solutions and services, has 20 global offices and employs more than 2,000 people.