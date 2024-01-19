CEO killed, Chairman injured in crane collapse at event in Ramoji Film City

The victim was identified as Sanjay Shah, CEO of Vistex Company and the injured was Vishwanatha Raju, the company’s Chairman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 03:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a freak incident, the CEO of a private firm was killed and its Chairman was grievously injured when a crane collapsed during a corporate event that was underway at Ramoji Film City on Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Shah, CEO of Vistex Company and the injured was Vishwanatha Raju, the company’s Chairman.

The accident occurred during the company’s Silver Jubilee celebrations at RFC. The guests were being lowered from a height onto the dais, when the strings broke and the crane compartment carrying them collapsed, according the police officials.

A case has been registered by the Abdullapurmet police against the management of Ramoji Film City and is under investigated.