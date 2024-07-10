Hyderabad: Proposed Miyapur-Patancheru Metro corridor could have double-decker flyover-cum-rail viaduct

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: The proposed Metro Rail corridor from Miyapur to Patancheru (around 13 km),could have a double-decker flyover-cum-Metro viaduct at Gangaram for a stretch of 1.2 km.

As the National Highways authorities are working on a long flyover of about 1.2 km at Gangaram, the Metro Rail authorities will check the feasibility of jointly constructing a double-decker flyover-cum-Metro viaduct for this length. This two-level planning could be necessitated in view of the relatively narrow stretch and presence of underground/overhead utilities on both sides of the road and a big religious structure on the right side in this stretch.

Meanwhile, for the Miyapur – Patancheru corridor, the Metro viaduct is proposed to be built by and large in the central median of NH except at BHEL Junction. At the under-construction flyover at the Junction, Metro alignment will be taken to the left side of the flyover, duly integrating the proposed BHEL Metro station with the TGSRTC bus stop.

In the last couple of days, the Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) MD NVS Reddy along with HAML engineering team and GC (SYSTRA) engineering experts has inspected Miyapur – Patancheru and LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro Phase-II corridors, and Mailardevpally-Aramghar-New High Court spur line which are on the National Highways.

The meeting with NH officials sought to address the engineering challenges due to the presence of existing flyovers and new flyovers under construction in these routes.

The LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro Phase-II corridor (around 7 km) will be built as an extension of the existing Metro viaduct at LB Nagar Jn between the two existing flyovers with alignment in the central median. From Chintalkunta to Hayatnagar, the alignment will be in the left side service road in view of the four new flyovers being constructed by NH authorities. The location of some of the six proposed Metro stations in this corridor will be slightly readjusted in such a way that they can be accessed easily from both sides of the NH.

In the Mailardevpally and New High Court spur line(over 5 km), the Metro alignment will initially be on the left side of the PVNR Expressway at Aramghar. It will then be taken to the right side (Agriculture University side) at a suitable location between PVNR Expressway and the Agriculture University flyover.

Engineer in Chief R&B (NH Incharge) I.Ganapathi Reddy, SE, NH, P. Dharma Reddy, HAML Chief Project Manager B.Anand Mohan, and others participated.