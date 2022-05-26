Hyderabad: Prostitution racket busted by Rachakonda police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) along with the Balapur police caught a woman involved in organizing prostitution and rescued a victim.

Acting on a tip off, the SOT team laid a trap and caught the woman Salma, a resident of Errakunta. The police conducted a decoy operation and lured Salma to a place in Balapur. “When Salma arrived on the spot with another woman, she was caught,” said an official.

The police seized cash and other articles from the suspect who, according to the officials, was organizing prostitution and contacting customers through social media platforms and sending victims who were from other States to them.