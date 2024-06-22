Hyderabad: Protest over NEET issue at Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s house, scores arrested

Scores of activists of different student unions staged a protest at Union Minister Kishan Reddy's house in Hydearbad leading to their arrests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 10:16 AM

Hyderabad: Police took into custody scores of activists of different students unions when they staged a protest over the NEET issue, in front of the residence of Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Bhoomanna Galli in Kacheguda on Saturday m0rning.

The protestors attempted to gatecrash into the apartment complex after they were denied permission to meet Kishan Reddy and the police moved in to arrest the student leaders and activists.

The protest was against the ongoing issue of the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The arrested leaders were shifted to Nallakunta police station.

The protestors belonged to NSUI, SFI, AIYF, PDSU, PYC, DYFI, AIYF organisations.