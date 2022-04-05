| Hyderabad Pseudo Cop Arrested For Forcing Man To Purchase Watch For Him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) arrested Marathi Srujan Kumar alias Surya, who posed as a policeman and forced a person to purchase a watch for him.

According to the police, Surya, a native of Jangaon and a real estate agent, on February 2 approached a couple seated in a car at Necklace Road, and introduced himself as a Task Force official.

“After threatening them, he took the man along with him on the pretext of enquiry to a watch shop at Banjara Hills and forcefully made him buy a watch worth Rs.5,800,” DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said, adding that he dropped the man at Necklace Road and fled the spot.

On a complaint, a case was booked and Surya was caught.

