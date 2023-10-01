Hyderabad: Q Mart introduces Innovative small format store ‘Q Mart Convenio’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: Q Mart has announced its foray into Sattva Knowledge City, through its third store, and is all set to redefine the retail experience of customers with a new small format store – Q Mart Convenio.

The Convenio, a new small format store, with 3000 to 4000 sft space, is aimed at servicing a 24/7 premium niche in speciality food and home needs retail.

This Q Mart Convenio located in the heart of the IT district, is poised to meet the daily and exclusive needs of residents in this thriving community and beyond.

Dr Rahul Varma, Director – Q Mart said, “the new format Q Mart Convenio offers a variety of products from national and international brands under one roof based on the Q Mart benchmark for quality and uniqueness of products.”

The store will offer a selection of food categories including world foods and gourmet delicatessen, cheese, fruits and vegetables, fresh meat and seafood, dairy and ice cream, fresh bakery products, beverages and juices, and much more. The non-food segment will have cosmetics, personal care and grooming, home care and essentials.