Irrespective of opposition parties tall claims, CM KCR will score a hattrick: KTR

Telangana government has accomplished several projects that could not be completed in the last 65 years. This is our confidence and people will definitely support the BRS, KTR said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:06 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Wanaparthy: Stating that the agriculture sector was witnessing rapid growth and the farming community was prospering under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said over Rs.73,000 crore was deposited in the farmers account under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He was the only Chief Minister in the country to extend investment subsidy to farmers in the 75 years of Indian Independence.This apart, 24 hours free power supply was being extended to farmers and Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage was also being provided under Rythu Bima scheme, the Minister said while addressing after laying foundation for a oil factory Sankireddypalli here on Friday.

The factory was being set up with an investment of Rs.500 crore and it would generate employment to 300 persons directly and 1000 persons indirectly.

Irrespective of the tall claims being made by the opposition parties, it was evident that the Chief Minister would score a hat-trick and the BRS would form the government again after the ensuing elections, he said.

“Telangana government has accomplished several projects that could not be completed in the last 65 years. This is our confidence and people will definitely support the BRS,” Rama Rao said.

There was a time, when erstwhile Palamuru was known for its labour and migration of people in search of livelihood. From migration to extensive irrigation, Palamuru was registering growth in the agri sector, he said.

“As the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme, I am confident that Palamuru farmers will overtake Punjab farmers in paddy production” Rama Rao said.

As a means to make farming more productive and remunerative, the Chief Minister was promoting crop diversification. This would motivate the next generations also to take up farming extensively, he said.

The Telangana government was drawing every drop of River Krishna under its rightful share and transforming the parched lands in erstwhile Palamuru into fertile lands. Before formation of Telangana, the State was producing 68 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and today, the production had increased to 3.5 crore metric tonnes, he said.

As the production increased an appeal was made to the BJP-led Union government in 2018 to purchase parboiled rice but it had refused. The then Union Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal had asked as to what wonder did Telangana made to achieve such high production. The Ministers delegation led by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy had even invited the Union Minister to visit the State and check the increased paddy production for himself, he said.

Under its crop diversification initiatives, the State government was promoting oil palm cultivation extensively. The country was importing edible oils from Malaysia and Indonesia and to make Telangana leading in edible production, the government was targeting to cultivate oil palm in 20 lakh acres in five years, he said, adding that in the last 30 years, the past successive governments had managed to cultivate oil palm in only 30,000 acres. The Telangana government was targeting oil palm cultivation in 20 lakh acres.

The Agriculture Minister and Deverkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy were leading from the front by cultivating oil palm extensively in their fields. The State government was extending a subsidy component of Rs.50,000 per acre to farmers for cultivating oil palm and about Rs.2500 crore was allocated by the government towards this initiative, he said.

To faciliate hassle-free procurement of palm oil, the State government had set up 14 factories in addition the two existing factories in erstwhile Khammam. Farmers from Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy can sell their oil palm produce to a private company set up here after four years. During this period, farmers can take up intermediate crops as well, he said.

Another factory was coming up in Khammam and foundation would be laid on Saturday and this would be followed with foundation for another factory at Nirmal on October 4. This reflects the State government’s commitment towards promotion of oil palm cultivation and also the measures being taken to ensure remunerative price for the farmers, he said.

Besides investments, these factories would also generate employment for the local people. These factories would also draw the attention of food processing units and many more such units would come up in the neighbouring areas, he added.

The Minister appealed to the local leadership to extend all support to the companies managements and ensure there was no hindrance in their operations.

Also Read Advent International to invest Rs.16,650 crore in Telangana