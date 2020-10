By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge is kept open for traffic on Saturday and Sunday for the smooth movement of traffic in view of the heavy rains in the city.

The traffic police advised people not to stand on the bridge and take pictures or selfie. Also, the police asked the people to avoid visiting the bridge this weekend.

