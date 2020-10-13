Hyderabad rains: Families in low-lying areas of Towlichowki being shifted

Teams of the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force used boats to shift the families out from their houses to safer places or their relative’s places.

By | Published: 8:56 pm 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The GHMC authorities along with the local police started shifting families from low lying areas of Tolichowki in the backdrop of heavy rains in the city on Tuesday.

Teams of the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force used boats to shift the families out from their houses to safer places or their relative’s places. The main focus areas are the surroundings of the Shah Hatim Talab around which Nadeem colony and other localities are situated.

In view of heavy rains, the GHMC officials appealed to citizens not to venture out unless it was emergency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .